Karnataka receives Rs 7 cr central grant for establishing 2 forensic labs

K'taka gets Rs 7 cr grant to set up 2 forensic labs

PTI,
  • Oct 26 2022, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 13:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Karnataka has received Rs seven crore from the Centre to set up two more forensic laboratories for testing of seized narcotic drug samples. In a set of tweets, the Director General of Police Praveen Sood also said that the department is attaching ill-gotten wealth of the criminals involved in drug trafficking.

“Glad to receive financial assistance of Rs 7 cr from MHA GOI for setting up two more forensic labs for testing of seized Narcotic drug samples expeditiously. Committed to war against drugs and speedier conviction of drug peddlers,” Sood said. “In addition to conviction, we have started attaching ill- gotten assets as proceeds of crime successfully,” he added.

