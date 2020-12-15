Karnataka sees fall in daily Covid-19 figures, reports 830 new cases, 10 fatalities in 24 hours

Karnataka saw a steep fall in daily Covid-19 figures on Monday, as it reported just 830 cases and 10 fatalities. The infection count now stands at 9,02,240 and the toll 11,954.

While India's trajectory of active cases continues to follow a steadily dipping path, the drop in state numbers on Sunday was attributed to reduced testing. Only 64,855 tests were conducted, out of which 5,254 were Rapid Antigen Tests. The last time the state had similar testing figures was on October 25 and 26, when 63,892 and 66,701 samples were tested respectively.

On weekdays, the state usually tests more than a lakh samples. Testing numbers are low over the weekends.

The state’s positivity rate is 1.27% while the recoveries have reached 8,74,202. Intensive Care Units are currently treating 254 patients.

Lowest in 149 days

India’s active Covid caseload further contracted to 3.52 lakh, the lowest in 149 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The daily recoveries exceeding new cases has ensured a total net reduction of the active caseload. Recoveries are exceeding new cases from the last 17 days, the ministry said.