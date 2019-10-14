Karnataka to give Rs 10,000 more per acre to farmers

The Karnakata State Government has decided to give additional Rs 10,000 per acre compensation to farmers, who have lost the crop due to recent floods.

This amount will be over and above the relief provided under the National Disaster Relief Fund ( NDRF) norms.

The government's decision to extend additional financial help to encourage farmers to take up sowing winter crop ( Rabi) as they have lost Kharief due to flood and excess rain, Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol said here.

As per the NDRF norms fixed by the Centre, Rs 13,000 per acre compensation to be paid to farmers who have lost crop grown in irrigated land, Rs 6,800 per acre to crops in rain-fed areas and Rs 18,000 per acre compensation to horticulture corp.

In the state, crops grown in total 7.32 lakh hectares were lost due to excess rain and flood.

The State government already released Rs 2,900 crore to distribute calamity-hit farmers as compensation. Besides, Rs 1,200 crore funds sanctioned under NDRF will be distributed to farmers, he said.