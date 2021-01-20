Karnataka tops Niti Aayog's innovation index for the second time

Karnataka tops Niti Aayog innovation index again

Karnataka topped Niti Aayog's Innovation Index for the second year in a row. 

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu secured the second and the third position. Telangana and Kerala were the other states that made it to the top 5 states in terms of innovation.

The index, released by Aayog's vice chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant, has been developed in the lines of Global Innovation Index.

Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar were ranked at the bottom of the index.

The India Innovation Index 2020, ranks the states and union territories based on their relative performance of supporting innovation, and aims to empower them to improve their innovation policies by highlighting their strengths and weaknesses.

The states and union territories have been divided into 17 'major states', 10 'North-East and hill states', and 9 'city states and Union Territories', for effectively comparing their performance.

Overall, the framework of India Innovation Index 2020, consists of 36 indicators, which include hard data (32 indicators) and four composite indicators

