Karnataka, UP, Bengal emerge as new Covid-19 hotspots

Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are emerging as the new hotspots of Covid-19 as India crossed the 8.5 lakh-mark of the fast-spreading disease on Sunday

India added record 28,637 Covid-19 cases on Sunday morning, pushing the country's tally to 8,49,553.

Karnataka was reporting fresh infections at a faster pace than Delhi, which had shown consistent improvement after the Centre stepped in to increase testing to identify new patients exponentially.

While Karnataka added 2,798 new cases on Saturday and 2,627 cases on Sunday, Delhi had reported an increase of 1,781 and 1,573 cases on the respective days.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Uttar Pradesh reported 1,392 new cases on Saturday and 1,384 on Sunday while the numbers for West Bengal were 1,334 and 1,560 respectively.

Maharashtra was the worst-affected state in the country with 8,139 new cases on Saturday and 7,827 on Sunday.

According to the DH Covid-19 Tracker, India had 8,74,841 total confirmed cases of the disease, while the death toll had touched 23,107 at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“The recovery rate has improved to 62.93%,” the Health Ministry said as 5,344,621 persons had recovered from the disease on Sunday.

The country at present has 1,370 dedicated Covid hospitals, 3,062 Covid health centres, and 10,334 Covid care centres.

Enabling factors like removing all impediments to Covid-19 testing and facilitating widespread testing by states and UTs continue to result in a steady rise in the total number of samples tested every day, it said.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,15,87,153 samples have been tested till July 11, with 2,80,151 samples tested on Saturday.

A crucial supporting factor in the progressive rise in testing numbers is a continuous expansion of the countrywide diagnostic lab network, which as on date, comprises 850 labs in the government sector and 344 private labs (total of 1,194 labs), the ministry added.