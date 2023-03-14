Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi passes away

Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi passes away

His last rites will be performed on March 14 in his native village Kalvi in Nagaur district

IANS
IANS, Jaipur,
  • Mar 14 2023, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 13:01 ist
Lokendra Singh Kalvi. Credit: Twitter/@lokendrakalvi

Lokendra Singh Kalvi, founder of Shri Rajput Karni Sena and a social worker, passed away late on Monday night following a prolonged illness at SMS Hospital here.

According to doctors, Kalvi was hospitalised in June 2022 after suffering a brain stroke. On Monday night, he suffered a cardiac arrest. 

His last rites will be performed on Tuesday in his native village Kalvi in Nagaur district.

A pall of gloom descended in the village on hearing about Kalvi's demise.

Several leaders, including former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP State President Dr Satish Poonia, have mourned the death.

A large number of people are reaching his native village.

Karni Sena fiercely opposed films, serials based on Rajput society many times. In 2008, under the leadership of Kalvi, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's film Jodhaa Akbar was opposed in Rajasthan.

Similarly, protesting against Ekta Kapoor's serial Jodha Akbar, a lot of uproar was created at the Literature Festival in Jaipur. In 2018, the Karni Sena also opposed the release of the film Padmavat. In protest, Kalvi had said in an open forum that the film has been shown against the dignity of the Rajput clan.

Kalvi strongly opposed caste-based reservation in India. In 2006, he established Shri Rajput Karni Sena.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vasundhara Raje
Karni Sena
Rajasthan
India News
BJP
Rajput

Related videos

What's Brewing

Panel slams airlines for faking shortage of seats

Panel slams airlines for faking shortage of seats

Landslide kills 8 in Brazil's Manaus

Landslide kills 8 in Brazil's Manaus

Protecting families from ruinous healthcare costs

Protecting families from ruinous healthcare costs

DH Toon | 'Overact! That's how we win polls'

DH Toon | 'Overact! That's how we win polls'

Bihar lowest on literacy, followed by Arunachal

Bihar lowest on literacy, followed by Arunachal

 