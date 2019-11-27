Kartarpur checkpost officers are rude to pilgrims: Cong

A Congress member in Lok Sabha on Tuesday claimed that some officers at the Kartarpur corridor checkpost behave rudely with pilgrims and even smoke cigarettes.

Raising the issue during the discussion on the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019, Jasbir Singh Gill also alleged that 'prasad' carried by pilgrims from the gurudwara is sniffed by dogs.

He urged the government to direct officers to behave properly with pilgrims.

"Prasad should not be subjected to sniffing. Officers should not behave rudely with pilgrims," he said.

Imtiaz J Syed (AIMIM) said that laws like banning of gutkha is not being implemented properly.

He showed a packet full of gutkha sachet to prove his point but was asked not to display such items in the House.

He also said that despite ban on sale of gutkha and liquor, they are easily available due to lack of enforcement of those laws.