Kartarpur checkpost officers are rude to pilgrims: Cong

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 27 2019, 11:37am ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2019, 11:44am ist
A Congress member in Lok Sabha on Tuesday claimed that some officers at the Kartarpur corridor checkpost behave rudely with pilgrims and even smoke cigarettes. (PTI Photo)

A Congress member in Lok Sabha on Tuesday claimed that some officers at the Kartarpur corridor checkpost behave rudely with pilgrims and even smoke cigarettes.

Raising the issue during the discussion on the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019, Jasbir Singh Gill also alleged that 'prasad' carried by pilgrims from the gurudwara is sniffed by dogs.

He urged the government to direct officers to behave properly with pilgrims.

"Prasad should not be subjected to sniffing. Officers should not behave rudely with pilgrims," he said.

Imtiaz J Syed (AIMIM) said that laws like banning of gutkha is not being implemented properly.

He showed a packet full of gutkha sachet to prove his point but was asked not to display such items in the House.

He also said that despite ban on sale of gutkha and liquor, they are easily available due to lack of enforcement of those laws.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Congress
Kartarpur
AIMIM
Lok Sabha
Comments (+)
 