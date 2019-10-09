Karti Chidambaram questioned by ED in INX Media case

Finance Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti, a Lok Sabha MP, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for a fresh round of questioning in the INX Media money-laundering case.

Chidambaram is presently in judicial custody and lodged in Tihar jail in the case after his arrest by the CBI in August. Karti was arrested by the CBI in the case in February last year.

"I just came to say hello to the (ED) officers on Dusshera," Karti told reporters when asked whether he was summoned. Officials said they wanted to question him in the case following new information.

Karti has been questioned several times by the ED earlier and his assets worth around Rs 54 crore were attached by the agency.