'Karunanidhi's b'day to be celebrated as govt function'

Karunanidhi's birtthday to be celebrated as govt function: TN CM Stalin

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 26 2022, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2022, 12:51 ist

Late DMK President and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's birthday (June 3) will be henceforth celebrated as a government function, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced on Tuesday.

Making a statement in the state Assembly, Stalin, Karunanidhi's son, also listed out the various pro-people initiatives of his late father in various sectors, including women empowerment and social welfare.

Further, a statue of the stalwart will be unveiled at the Omandurar estate here, the chief minister added. Stalin also pointed out that the DMK stalwart, a five-time chief minister, had never lost an election in his life, right from the 1957 Assembly polls, when he was elected from Kulithalai constituency to 2016 when he represented his native Tiruvarur in the state Assembly. 

M K Stalin
Karunanidhi
Tamil Nadu

