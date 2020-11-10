Kashmir Bar defers polls after asked to clarify its stand on ties with India

A day after Srinagar administration barred Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) from holding its internal elections, the lawyer organisation Tuesday decided to defer the polls.

The JKHCBA had requested the Srinagar administration to grant them permission to hold its internal election, which was first delayed due to the detention of its president Mian Abdul Qayoom, following the abrogation of Article 370 last August, and then by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Shahid Choudhary on Monday asked the JKHCBA to clarify whether it considers Kashmir a “dispute” or an integral part of India before the permission for elections can be granted.

“We have decided to defer the elections. New date is yet to be fixed,” Election Commissioner of JKHCBA, Advocate Mudasir told reporters.

“New date will be announced after deliberations,” he said. The Bar elections were scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

The JKHCBA constitution refers to Kashmir as a 'dispute'. This is the first time in three decades that the Bar elections has been asked to explain its position vis-a-vis Kashmir.

Senior advocate Altaf Khan, who is among those contesting for the president’s post, described the administration’s notice as “just an excuse for not holding the elections for such an important institution”.

“We have been holding elections for the two decades and this body is responsible for upkeep and welfare of advocates,” he said.