Kashmir braces up for 40-day long 'Chillai Kalan'

Kashmir braces up for 40-day long 'Chillai Kalan'

The 40-day long Chillai Kalan period ends on January 31 each year as it brings in a lot of hardships for the people

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Dec 20 2021, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 14:52 ist
A boatman wades through a frozen surface of Dal Lake during a cold winter morning, in Srinagar, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

As the 40-day long period of harsh winter known locally as the 'Chillai Kalan' starts on December 21, frozen water pipes, hanging icicles and bone chilling cold on Monday cautioned Kashmiris to brace for colder weather ahead.

The 40-day long Chillai Kalan period ends on January 31 each year as it brings in a lot of hardships for the people.

With the erratic electric power, the earthen firepot lit with charcoal and woven in willow wicker still remains the best bet for Kashmiris to brave the cold of the Chillai Kalan.

Srinagar had minus 5.8, Pahalgam minus 7.4 and Gulmarg minus 5.5 as the minimum temperature on Monday.

Drass town of Ladakh had minus 19.0, Leh minus 18.0 and Kargil minus 11.5 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 3.2, Katra 4.2, Batote 1.7, Banihal 3.0 and Bhaderwah minus 1.8 as the minimum temperature.

The MeT office said minimum temperatures could improve marginally during the next 2-3 days as a weak Western Disturbance (WD) is approaching J&K under whose influence the night sky would remain overcast.

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
cold
weather
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why kids should not have lots of toys

Why kids should not have lots of toys

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ refills studio coffers

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ refills studio coffers

DH Toon | UPYogi? 'We never knew!'

DH Toon | UPYogi? 'We never knew!'

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

 