Kashmir issue echoes in LS; Oppn parties shout slogans

Press Trust of India
  • Aug 05 2019, 13:09pm ist
Opposition parties on Monday created ruckus in Lok Sabha as they raised concerns about the Kashmir situation even as the House continued to transact business.

Members from Congress, DMK, National Conference and RSP were in the Well shouting slogans and demanding a reply from the government on the Kashmir situation.

Amid the din, the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill and The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill were introduced. Besides, the House took up a discussion on The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill.

Opposition members continued with their sloganeering for more than an hour in the Lower House.

