Kashmir: Migrant workers asked to avoid visiting hospitals for COVID-19 screening

  • May 11 2020, 18:01 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 18:16 ist
The authorities in Kashmir on Monday asked migrant workers and labourers to avoid visiting hospitals for COVID screening in connection with their travel to their native states.

"The labourers shall be informed beforehand about when and where they have to undergo health check up and that they should avoid visiting hospitals unless advised by authorities," Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole said.

The stranded labourers have been advised to ensure that they are registered with the concerned labour department.

Regarding their return to their respective destinations, Pole said the labourers shall be informed about the date of their travel and medical checkup.

He also asked them to stay put at their current places till arrangements are finalised for their return to their native areas.

