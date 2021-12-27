Kashmir terror blog charge sheet will have 'strong evidence': Police

The charge sheet against the accused in the Kashmir terror blog case will have "strong evidence" against the accused, police said on Monday.

The accused running the terror blog called "Kashmirfight blog", including Srinagar Municipal Corporation's former Secretary Sofi Muhammad Akbar and his son, Tabish Akbar Rehmani, are presently in judicial custody and police said the charge sheet against them "is nearing completion and it contains strong evidence against the accused".

"The terror blog would act as eyes and ears of the terrorists as it would identify targets for the terrorists. The lists uploaded by the blog had contained names of journalists, police officers, prominent citizens etc," a police official said.

Police had lodged an FIR against the blog when senior journalist, Syed Shujaat Bukhari was killed on June 14, 2018.

In July this year, police arrested five persons identified as Nazish Yasrab Rehmani and Akbar Rehmani from Sanatnagar, Sofi Akbar from Rajbagh in Srinagar, Peerzada Raqif Makhdoomi from Batpora Hazratbal, and Javed Khalid from Poonch for allegedly running the blog site which allegedly ran smear campaigns and prepared a hit list of prominent persons in Kashmir.

On September 11, a special NIA court in Srinagar granted bail to Yasrab Rehmani and Khalid.

