Kashmiri boy thrashed for wearing women clothes

The Rajasthan Police on Thursday lodged an FIR against as many as 20 unknown people for allegedly thrashing a 21-year-old student from Kashmir for dressing up as a woman and later tied to an electric pole.

According to police, the incident took place in Neemrana area in Alwar district on Wednesday evening.

"A case has been registered under section 323 and section 341 of the IPC. The boy was attacked by a mob after being spotted in female clothes in the main market of Neemrana. The victim has multiple injuries," Laxman Singh, sub-inspector Neemrana police station and investigating officer in the case, told DH.

According to the victim's elder brother, the student, who was in his final year at School of Aeronautics in Neemrana, was on his way to his rented accommodation on Wednesday evening, when a group of three men cornered him and took him to an isolated place.

The three men threatened to kill the victim if he refused to wear the women's clothes that they offered, he said.

"Then insisted him to walk in the middle of the crowded Neemrana market wearing a woman's dress. My brother who had no other option to save his life did everything as per their instructions. In the market a group of 18 to 20 men surrounded him and started beating him", he told DH.

According to him, the boy has sustained multiple injuries including on his ear, neck and shoulder.

When asked if the reason behind the attack could have been the student's identity, the victim's elder brother, who belongs to Nathipora village in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, refused categorically.

On Thursday, the Central Intelligence Bureau and Rajasthan Intelligence Bureau also grilled the victim and also went to search his room and confiscated his mobile and laptop. However, nothing suspicious was recovered by the police.