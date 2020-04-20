Kashmiri female journalist booked under UAPA for 'anti-national post'

Jammu and Kashmir police have booked a female freelance photojournalist under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly uploading anti-national posts on social media with “criminal intention to induce the young and to disturb public order.”

Superintendent of Police (SP) Cyber Cell Kashmir, Tahir Ashraf said the journalist has been booked for her Facebook posts that glorify militants. “Her posts are a threat to law and order and spread misinformation,” he said.

A statement issued by J&K Police said they have registered a case against Masrat Zahra under section 13 UA(P) Act and 505-IPC in Cyber Police Station, Kashmir Zone. Under IPC 505, a person can be booked for two years of rigorous imprisonment.

“I have been asked to come to the police station on Monday. I don’t know for what posts I have been booked,” Zehra told DH over the phone.

Zahra (26), a freelance photojournalist, is contributing to various international news organisations and has been published in Washington Post, Al Jazeera, Caravan and many other publications. She is the second journalist in Kashmir who has been booked under UAPA.

Earlier, Srinagar based journalist Asif Sultan was also booked under the same act for allegedly providing logistical support to a banned militant organisation. He continues to remain in detention.