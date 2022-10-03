KCR calls up Akhilesh Yadav, inquires about Mulayam’s health condition

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, also known as KCR, on Monday inquired about the health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav who is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Gurugram.

Also Read — Former Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav's health deteriorated, admitted to ICU

An official release said KCR called Mulayam Singh's son and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to find out about his father's health. KCR told Akhilesh Yadav that he would personally come and meet him after Dussehra, it said.