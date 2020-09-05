KCR government to construct two mosques, temple and a church in new secretariat complex with public money

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced that two mosques, a temple and a church would be constructed at government’s expense in the new secretariat complex.

It may be recalled that Rao had planned to construct a new secretariat complex, for around Rs 400 crore. For this purpose, his government had, last month, razed all the 10 existing blocks of the complex to the ground.

During the process, a few existing places of worship had been damaged. Religious bodies and political parties have been expressing disquiet over the loss.

On Saturday, Rao met with representatives of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and other Muslim religious bodies, in the presence of state home minister Mohammed Ali, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi.

“The CM has decided to construct one temple, two mosques which were damaged while demolishing the old secretarial buildings, at the government cost with all the facilities,” a CMO press release said.

The TRS government would construct two mosques, in 750 square yards each (total 1,500 square yards) including one Imam quarters. The new mosques would be constructed at their original location, in the new Secretariat complex, and would be handed over to the state Waqf Board.

“The temple will also be constructed in a 1,500 square yard area and will be handed over to the state endowments department. Since there was a demand from the Christian community that they should also have a Church in the new Secretariat, the government will construct a Church,” the release stated.

Foundation stones will be laid for all the places of worship on the same day, after the monsoon session of the Assembly ends.

“Telangana state treats all religions equally. It will practice religious tolerance as a symbol of the Ganga-Jamuna tehzeeb,” Rao said.

The CM said that works on Islamic Centre in Hyderabad with international standards would be put on fast track soon.

“(As) there is a need for (more) burial places, 150 to 200 Khabrastans would be created in Hyderabad,” the CM further said while adding that programmes will be organized for the protection and development of Urdu, the official second language, in the state.