KCR’s talk of ‘Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti’: Gimmick or prelude to ‘federal front’?

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s idea to start a national party has created a lot of buzz, yet the intended outcome of this upcoming party is still unclear.

The Telangana CM, sources said, has almost finalised the name Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti for the national party. The name is evocative of his regional party, Telangana Rashtra Samiti, that he had established in 2001 with the sole agenda of achieving statehood for Telangana.

As the party chief, KCR reaped the electoral benefit of sustaining that movement by becoming the chief minister of the newly formed state in 2014, and then retaining it in 2018, when the state went for early polls.

Since then, KCR has made clear his ambition of playing a pivotal role in national politics. In the months preceding the 2019 general elections, he began his meetings with other regional party leaders, including the West Bengal chief minister and All India Trinamool Congress head Mamata Banerjee.

Although KCR said he is in touch with Banerjee over the phone, the Hyderabad tour of the AITC supremo to discuss national politics over dosas—as announced by KCR earlier—is long awaited.

In the past few months, KCR met with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam boss M K Stalin, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party's chief Akhilesh Yadav, central leadership of CPI and CPM, and recently Aam Aadmi Party commander Arvind Kejriwal, as well as Janata Dal (Secular) heads H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy.

Leveraging these tours and consultations, KCR has announced the need of forming an alternate alliance in country—an idea made popular as a “federal front”.

However, besides the news coverage it earns through each meeting, this “front” seems to be still at a conceptual phase. There has been no enthusiastic endorsement of KCR for masterminding such an alliance, nor has there been a conclave of chief ministers in Hyderabad that he announced in 2020.

The resurrection of the idea of BRS happened at this juncture. “The nation does not require any more political fronts. What is needed is an alternative development agenda that would reset the country's course,” KCR announced at his April party plenary session.

In the past few days, the BRS is back in the news. Citing a Zoom meeting of TRS-supporting NRIs, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, on Sunday, said: “Ahead of the launch of national party Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti by the TRS chief, Telangana NRIs from across the world have endorsed KCR's decision to foray into national politics.”

This is even as KCR is reportedly brainstorming with his party men and political strategist Prashant Kishor about the shape and structure for the new party.

A formal announcement could be made later this month.

“Unlike AAP or AITC, TRS with a region’s name would not make sense to people in other states. So, the decision to have a party with a national level name (and) image. We want to spread the Telangana development story to other parts of the country,” Ranjith Reddy, a TRS Lok Sabha MP told DH.

But with a non-apparent vote base in other states, analysts wonder what KCR wants to achieve by contesting outside Telangana.

“As of now, there is only confusion around the whole idea. KCR's such bewildering moves only help strengthen the allegations that he is operating for the benefit of others like the BJP,” says noted political commentator Bhandaru Srinivasa Rao.