Keep national interest above ideology: Modi to JNU students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus with a message to students to treat national interest above personal ideologies.

“It is wrong to prioritise individual ideology over national interest. One should be proud of his own ideology, but on subjects of national interest, our ideology should be seen standing with the nation and not against it,” the Prime Minister said addressing students of the University, which is considered as an unconquered Left bastion by the BJP.

Modi addressed the gathering through a video link.

The Prime Minister cited the freedom struggle and the days of Emergency as instances when leaders of varied ideologies had united to fight for a national cause.

“Whenever the country faced difficult time, people of every ideology have united in national interest. People of every ideology united under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister recalled that during the Emergency, former Congress leaders, RSS volunteers, leaders of the Jana Sangh, socialists and communist had stood together.

“No one had to compromise on ideology. There was only one purpose – national interest. Whenever there is a question of national interest, taking decisions under the burden of any ideology will lead to the loss for the nation,” Modi said.

Established in 1969, the JNU has always been considered as a bastion of the Left, with students’ organisations aligned with Left parties dominating the university’s Students Union.

Between 1974 and 2018, Students Federation of India, All India Students’ Association and students with socialist leaning dominated the JNU Students Union elections.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) managed to win the President’s post of the JNUSU only in 2000.