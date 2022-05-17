Keeping Indo-Pacific open, safe and secure Navy’s key role: Rajnath Singh

With India being an important country in the Indo-Pacific, Indian Navy’s primary objective is to keep the vast region open, safe and secure, and the manner in which the defence force has been performing its duties is laudable, Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

Singh was of the view that the ever-evolving security scenario in the Indian Ocean and the Indo-Pacific would demand an even more important role from the Indian Navy. He called for devising policies which would focus on bolstering the country’s presence in the region, its role during disasters, economic wellbeing and carrying forward foreign policies.

“The Indo-Pacific region is important for the economy of the whole world. India is a responsible maritime stakeholder in the region. We support consensus-based principles, and peaceful, open, rule-based stable maritime order. Being an important country in this region, it is the primary objective of our Navy to keep the Indo-Pacific open, safe and secure,” Singh said while launching Indian Navy’s two frontline warships—Surat and Udaygiri—at the Mazagon Docks in Mumbai.

Surat is the fourth guided missile destroyer of P15B class, while Udaygiri is the second stealth frigate of P17A class. Both warships have been designed in-house by the Directorate of Naval Design and built at Mazagon Docks Limited.

“The Prime Minister’s vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) is based on the spirit of friendship, openness, dialogue and co-existence with the neighbours. With that very vision, the Indian Navy is effectively discharging its duties,” Singh praised the Navy in presence of its top brass and other Defence Ministry officials.

Singh praised the Indian Navy for playing a crucial role in carrying forward the Government’s policies such as Act-East, besides strengthening relations with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries.

Recalling his recent visit to the Headquarters of United States Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii, Rajnath said that the US has expressed its willingness to work with India, which symbolises the competence of the Indian Armed Forces; especially the commendable work being carried out by the Indian Navy.

“If a country wants to safeguard its national interests, it should project its military prowess in areas far beyond the mainland. If a country has aspirations to become a regional or global power, it is necessary to develop a strong naval force. (Our) Government is making all efforts in this direction. We want to make a strong, secure and prosperous India, which is recognised as a global power,” said Singh.