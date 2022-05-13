Kejriwal calls AAP MLA meeting on BJP demolition drive

Kejriwal calls meeting of AAP MLAs on May 14 over BJP-led civic bodies' anti-encroachment drives

The meeting will begin at 11 am on Saturday at Kejriwal's official residence in Civil Lines

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 13 2022, 19:07 ist
  • updated: May 13 2022, 19:15 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a key meeting with all AAP MLAs on Saturday on the anti-encroachment drives conducted by the BJP-ruled civic bodies, officials said.

The meeting will begin at 11 am on Saturday at Kejriwal's official residence in Civil Lines.

Officials said on Friday that a strategy will be chalked out at the meeting to counter the BJP's politics over the anti-encroachment drives.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to stop the "destruction" in the name of anti-encroachment drives by the BJP-ruled municipal bodies.

The deputy chief minister also slammed the "bulldozer politics" of the BJP and claimed that the civic bodies were planning to raze 63 lakh dwellings in the national capital.

In the past few days, the three civic bodies in Delhi have conducted demolition drives in a number of areas, including Shaheen Bagh, Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangol Puri, Karol Bagh, Khyala and Lodhi Colony.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi
India News
AAP
BJP
Demolition Drive
Encroachments

What's Brewing

Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules

Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules

How to delete personal information from Google Search

How to delete personal information from Google Search

Why holding back the urge to poop can hurt you

Why holding back the urge to poop can hurt you

DH Radio | EVs on fire: A few safety tips 

DH Radio | EVs on fire: A few safety tips 

Dinosaur skeleton sells for $12.4 million at Christie’s

Dinosaur skeleton sells for $12.4 million at Christie’s

Building prosperous villages

Building prosperous villages

Fish deaths in 5 B'luru lakes raise pollution concerns

Fish deaths in 5 B'luru lakes raise pollution concerns

Bengaluru sees second coldest May day in 50 years

Bengaluru sees second coldest May day in 50 years

 