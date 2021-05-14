Kejriwal, Sisodia condole demise of former AAP MLA Jarnail Singh

Kejriwal condoles death of former AAP MLA Jarnail Singh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 14 2021, 15:25 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 15:25 ist
Credit: iStockPhoto

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Friday condoled the demise of former AAP MLA Jarnail Singh.

"Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of former Delhi MLA Sh Jarnail Singh ji. May God bless his soul. He will always be fondly remembered for his contributions to society," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Sisodia remembered Singh as someone who fought for justice for the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"The news about the demise of Jarnail Singh, a former colleague in Delhi Assembly is extremely sad. A voice which fought for justice for the victims of 1984 genocide has left us," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

AAP
Arvind Kejriwal
Manish Sisodia

