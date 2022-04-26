Kejriwal to address tribal rally jointly with Chhotu Vasava in Gujarat on May 1

Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said that its national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit the state on May 1 and will address a public gathering, Adivasi Sankalp Maha Sammelan, jointly with Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) supremo Chhotu Vasava in Bharuch district in south Gujarat. This will be Kejriwal's second visit in two months.

"On the occasion of Gujarat Foundation Day on May 1, a meeting between the two leaders-Kejriwal and Vasava- will be held and afterwards they will jointly address Adivasi Sankalp Maha Sammelan," announced AAP state president Gopal Italia in a press conference jointly attended by BTP leader and Dediapada MLA Mahesh Vasava.

When asked if the two parties are going for an alliance, Italia told DH, "As of today, leaders of the two parties are jointly addressing the issues plaguing the tribal population in the state who have remained neglected in the current regime. The question of a political alliance will come at the relevant time."

Earlier last month, Vasava had visited several Delhi government-run schools and mohalla clinics in the national capital and was apparently "impressed" with the work. Vasava said in the press conference, "We were in touch with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal even before the party came to power in Punjab and both the parties need to work together politically for the betterment of the poor tribal population in the state."

In the 2017 Assembly polls, BTP had won two seats after forming an alliance with Congress. The seats were won by Chhotu Vasava from Jhagadia in Bharuch and his son Mahesh from Dediapada in the neighbouring Narmada district. However, last year, the party suffered a major poll defeat in the local body polls which it contested in alliance with All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen or AIMIM.

