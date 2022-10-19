Kejriwal urges Modi to work together to improve schools

Kejriwal urges PM Modi to work together to improve India's schools

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 19 2022, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 17:10 ist
Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work together to improve the country's schools and offered his government's expertise.

Kejriwal's remarks come after Modi visited a school in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, and interacted with students.

"PM sir, we have done a wonderful job in the field of education in Delhi. In five years, all the government schools of Delhi were improved remarkably. Schools across the country can be improved in five years," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

"We have experience in this field. Please use our experience completely for this. Let's do it together for the country."

He also posted a picture of Modi sitting in a classroom with the students.

"I am very happy that today all the parties and leaders of the country have to talk about education and schools. This is our biggest achievement. I hope that education is not missed only during elections. All governments together can make its schools great in just five years," Kejriwal tweeted.

