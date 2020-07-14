Kendriya Vidyalayas record 98.62 pass percentage in CBSE Class 12 results

CBSE results: KVs record 98.62 pass percentage

  Jul 14 2020
Students celebrate after CBSE announced class 12th results. Credit: PTI Photo

The Kendriya Vidyalayas had a pass percentage of 98.62 in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results announced on Monday, which is their best performance till now, according to a statement.

They have stood second among different categories of schools affiliated to the CBSE and have slightly increased their pass percentage from last year's figure of 98.54 percent, the statement issued by the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Sangathan said.

Alisha P Shaji, a commerce student of KV Kadavanthara, Cochin, Kerala, and Abhijith T R, a science student of KV Kanjikode, Kerala, has secured 99.8 percent by scoring 499 out of 500 marks.

As many as 68,099 students from Kendriya Vidyalayas took the exams and 67,161 students have passed. The total number of boys who passed the exam are 34,646 while the number of girls who passed the exam stood at 32,515.

There are 1,011 Kendriya Vidyalayas and 620 schools have had 100 percent result, the statement said. 

