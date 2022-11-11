Kerala: 11 RSS workers convicted in 2013 murder case

Kerala: 11 RSS workers convicted in 2013 murder case

Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Judge, Kavitha Gangadharan, convicted all 11 people in the case and the sentencing will be pronounced on November 14

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 11 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 22:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A local court here on Friday convicted 11 RSS workers in the murder case of Anavoor Narayanan Nair that happened back in 2013. Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Judge, Kavitha Gangadharan, convicted all 11 people in the case and the sentencing will be pronounced on November 14.

Nair was hacked to death by the RSS workers who came to his house to attack his son, Sivaprasad, who was the then area secretary of SFI, the youth wing of CPI(M), on November 5, 2013.

The police had said that a mob barged into their residence in the night and first attacked Nair, who came to the rescue of his son.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
RSS
India News
SFI

What's Brewing

Himachal: Google trends suggest loss of interest in AAP

Himachal: Google trends suggest loss of interest in AAP

Husband, brother-in-law rape woman after triple talaq

Husband, brother-in-law rape woman after triple talaq

K'taka: 4 minors detained for celebrating Pak's T20 win

K'taka: 4 minors detained for celebrating Pak's T20 win

Can call them chokers: Kapil after India's T20 WC exit

Can call them chokers: Kapil after India's T20 WC exit

Timeline of events in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Timeline of events in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

 