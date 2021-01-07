Kerala Assembly may discuss notice against Speaker

Budget Session of Kerala Assembly beginning on Friday might discuss a notice given by an Opposition MLA seeking removal of Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan.

Sreeramakrishnan, who is facing allegations of nexus with Kerala gold smuggling accused, said on Thursday that if any of the allegations against him was proved he would end his political career. He said the notice against him would be considered as per the norms.

Indian Union Muslim League legislator M Ummer initiated the notice seeking removal of the Speaker.

Earlier also there were at least five instances of Opposition moving notice against then speakers.

Meanwhile, the Customs have summoned the Speaker's additional private secretary K Ayyappan as part of probe against the gold smuggling accused. Though notice was initially issued to his official address, the legislative secretariat maintained that the Speaker's nod was required to summon any of his personal staff. Hence the Customs issued a fresh notice to his office address.