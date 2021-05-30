Kerala BJP leaders quizzed in highway robbery case

BJP leadership in Kerala is on the defensive as party local leaders are coming under police scanner in connection with a highway robbery that allegedly involved Rs 3.5 crore.

The BJP state leaders have already denied allegations that the illegal money, suspected to be sourced from Karnataka and North Kerala, was meant for electioneering. BJP state president K Surendran said that deliberate attempts were being made to implicate BJP in the case.

Sources said that an official of the BJP Thrissur district office may be quizzed by the Kerala police team probing the case soon. Earlier the investigation team took the statement of three BJP district leaders of Thrissur. The police were learnt to have got evidence that hotel room for the gang from which the money was allegedly robbed was booked by some local BJP leaders.

The highway robbery took place just ahead of the Assembly elections on April 3 at Kodakara in the suburbs of Thrissur district. A Kozhikode native had complained to the police that Rs 25 lakh was robbed from his car by a gang.

There were also allegations that the incident was a staged robbery by some local leaders of BJP to siphon off the unaccounted funds meant for illegal electioneering activities. Key accused in the case were already nabbed and the probe was progressing on the basis of leads being received from them also.

Meanwhile, there were reports that a clash between two sections of BJP workers at Thrissur on Sunday pertained to differences within the party over illegal money smuggling. One BJP worker suffered a stab injury in the incident and was under treatment.