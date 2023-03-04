Kerala church introduces ash cemetery

With many Christian believers now opting for cremating bodies and many churches struggling to get space for cemeteries, a church in Kerala’s Kannur district has introduced a cemetery for keeping ashes, known as columbarium.

The St Francis Assisi Church under the Syro-Malabar catholic church at Melechovva in Kannur district has introduced the ash cemetery, which is considered the first such initiative by a church in Kerala.

The ash cemetery has chambers of 1.5 feet in dimension in which believers can keep ashes after performing cremation by conducting normal funeral prayers.

Vicar of the church Father Thomas Kulangayi told DH that the ash chambers could address space crunches faced by churches at cemeteries. It could also address the pollution and other concerns involved in the burial of bodies.

The church has now set up 39 chambers in the ash cemetery. The ash of one of the believers who died recently was kept in the chamber last week, he said. Many churches in Kerala are facing difficulties in getting suitable land for cemeteries. Hence the ash cemetery would be an ideal alternative.

Of late many Christian churches have started allowing the cremation of bodies and immersing ashes in tombs. During Covid also this was widely practiced.