Kerala clocks 7,545 new Covid cases, 136 deaths

With 5,936 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries touched 48,87,350 and the active cases reached 74,552

  Nov 04 2021
  updated: Nov 04 2021
Kerala recorded 7,545 fresh Covid-19 cases and 136 related deaths which raised the caseload to 49.95 lakh and the fatalities to 32,734, the state government said on Thursday.

With 5,936 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries touched 48,87,350 and the active cases reached 74,552, an official press release said.

Of the 136 deaths, 55 were reported over the last few days, 21 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation, and 60 were designated as Covid deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, the release said.

As many as 71,841 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,163 cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram 944 and Thrissur 875.

Of the new cases, 107 were health workers, 30 from outside the state, and 7,048 were infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 360.

There are currently 2,56,811 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,51,744 are in-home or institutional quarantine and 5,067 in hospitals.

