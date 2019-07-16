Kerala CM hits out at cops over Sabarimala

Close on the heels of CPM leadership evaluating that the Sabarimala women entry issue was a reason for the Left front's dismal performance in Kerala in the Lok Sabha polls, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the police officers of serious lapses in Sabarimala security during the women entry row.

Addressing a meeting of police officers in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, the chief minister alleged that someone among the police leaked the information on the arrival of women in Sabarimala to Sangh Parivar activists.

The chief minister reportedly added that when a group of women from the Chennai-based outfit Manithi ventured to Sabarimala, police officials evaded from their responsibilities, and some did not take up Sabarimala security duty.

A recent review report of the CPM on the Lok Sabha election results had concluded that though the government's stand on Sabarimala issue was right, the BJP and Congress were able to wean a section of traditional supporters of the Left front by capitalising on the confusion. The Left front could win only one out of the 20 seats in Kerala.