Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoles death of Fr. Stan Swamy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday condoled the death of Father Stan Swamy.

Vijayan tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Fr. Stan Swamy. Unjustifiable that a man who fought all through his life for our society's most downtrodden, had to die in custody. Such travesty of justice should have no place in our democracy. Heartfelt condolences!"

Vijayan had earlier flayed the arrest of Fr Stan Swamy. He had said that it was an attempt to suppress voices of dissent using muscle power.