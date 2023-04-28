Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets envoys of UAE, Vietnam

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday met the Ambassadors of UAE and Vietnam to India and held discussions with them in New Delhi.
The CM met Abdulnasser Alshaali and Nguyen Thanh Hai respectively at Kerala House in the national capital, a CMO statement here said.
Also Read: Fighting still going on in Sudan; return home a miracle, say evacuated Keralites
The discussions were held with regard to improving the foreign countries' relationship with the southern state, it said.
Chief Secretary V P Joy and Officer on Special Duty Venu Rajamony were present during the meeting, it said.
Vijayan had also met Ambassador of Argentina in India, Hugo Javier Gobbi on Thursday.
During the meeting, the envoy had presented the Kerala CM with an Argentinian football jersey in the presence of well-known footballer from the state I M Vijayan, a CMO statement added.
