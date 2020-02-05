Kerala CM succumbs to political pressure; Urges centre to revoke NIA probe against two youths facing UAPA

Succumbing to political pressure, Kerala Chief Minister Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the centre to revoke NIA's decision to take over probe into the UAPA case against two young CPM workers in Kerala.

Vijayan had been strongly defending the UAPA case against the two, despite resentment from with in the CPM. He rejected opposition Congress's demand in the Assembly even on Tuesday that the state government should take over the probe from the NIA.

But on Wednesday he made an u-turn informing the Assembly that considering the Opposition's demand a letter was sent to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging that the probe should be handover to Kerala Police.

The Kerala police had initiated the UAPA case against the two youths, Alan Suhaib and Taha Fazal hailing from Kozhikode in North Kerala in November last and alleged that they were urban naxals. The NIA later took over the investigation in December.

The Congress was trying to make political advantage of the issue with party leaders calling on the families of the youths and extending support to them. This was indeed a cause for concern to the CPM leadership.