Kerala CM urges PM Modi to put Agnipath scheme on hold

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 18 2022, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2022, 21:53 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI file photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme on hold.

In a letter sent to Modi on Saturday, Vijayan said that protests by unemployed youths against the Agnipath scheme, as well as opinion of many experts against it, should be considered by the government. He also said that defence service personnel who protect the country deserved job protection.

Vijayan said that the Centre should give a convincing reply to the concerns being raised over Agnipath. The concerns of those who are at different stages of recruitment to the armed forces should also be addressed, he said.

There was a steep fall in employment opportunities in the coutry and 8.72 lakh posts in central services were remaining vacant, he lamented.

Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala
India News
Agnipath

