Kerala CM urges PM to extend GST compensation to states

Kerala CM urges PM to extend GST compensation to states

The five-year period of GST compensation ended in June 2022

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 07 2022, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 21:55 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI file photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the Centre to extend the Goods and Service Tax (GST) compensation provided to states for five more years.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Pinarayi pointed out that the GST system was taking more time than expected to get stabilised. The Covid-19 pandemic and related restrictions had also caused a slowdown in the economy.

The five-year period of GST compensation ended in June 2022.

According to the chief minister, the compensation was essential for the states in view of the fall in revenue during the GST system. The 15th Finance Commission report also pointed out the fall of share of tax revenue to the states. States such as Kerala were also finding it difficult to go for open market borrowing, owing to the conditions imposed, Pinarayi said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

GST
Pinarayi Vijayan
Narendra Modi
India News

What's Brewing

New giant dinosaur with T. rex-like arms discovered

New giant dinosaur with T. rex-like arms discovered

Mexico seizes 'historic' half-ton of fentanyl in raid

Mexico seizes 'historic' half-ton of fentanyl in raid

Empowering Indian artisans in a world of fast fashion

Empowering Indian artisans in a world of fast fashion

Saira Banu's 'life is pheeka' without Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu's 'life is pheeka' without Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar's father slapped him for acting, book says

Dilip Kumar's father slapped him for acting, book says

'Pawsome' ways to celebrate your dog's birthday

'Pawsome' ways to celebrate your dog's birthday

 