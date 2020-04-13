Kerala cop-doctor couple postpone marriage for duty to fight coronavirus

Kerala couple postpone marriage for duty to fight virus

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Apr 13 2020, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 22:08 ist

On April 5 morning they were supposed to tie the nuptial knot. But both the bridegroom and the bride, being police personnel and doctor respectively, were on duty at that auspicious time in Thiruvananthapuram.

M Prasad, a civil police officer in Thiruvananthapuram city, and Dr. Arya P B, who works in a government community clinic in the district has decided to postponed their marriage even as their parents wished to conduct a low-key ceremony with a few members of the couple's families.

 

Prasad said that both of them felt that while their colleagues were involved in a tight work schedule containing COVID-19, it was improper for them to take leave for getting married.

At the scheduled time of marriage, Prasad and Arya exchanged their grief and happiness over their decision to postpone the marriage over a video call.

Many marriages in Kerala are being postponed these days owing to COVID-19, while some are conducting marriages with limited participation.

