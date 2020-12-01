Kerala CPM condemns 'mad' remarks of its party leaders

CPM leadership in Kerala has condemned the remarks of its senior leaders, including Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, that were made with regard to the last week's vigilance raids at Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE).

Isaac had termed the raids as an act of madness and senior CPM leader Anathalavattom Anandan had alleged that the raids could be part of a conspiracy involving private finance institutions to destroy KSFE's credibility.

But Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also holds the Vigilance portfolio, had justified the raids calling them a normal procedure.

The CPM state secretary maintained that the statements by some party leaders should have been avoided as the statements were being used by political opponents.

The party also alleged that the Opposition and a section of media were trying to tarnish the government's image by raising baseless allegations.

Isaac later commented that he would not make any further public comments on the matter till the elections were over and that he will convey his stand at party forums.

The developments and open remarks by party leaders have come as an embarrassment to the CPM at a time when the local body election campaign is at its peak.