Kerala: Deceased NRI's family threaten's to end life

The family of a NRI businessman in Kerala, who recently ended life allegedly owing to denial of permission to his convention centre project, has alleged of a false campaign against them by the ruling CPM over the businessman's suicide.

The family said that they would be also forced to end their life if such campaigns continue.

Sajan Parayil was found dead in a house in Kannur district on June 17. His family members and staff alleged that he was under severe mental stress as the Anthoor municipality in Kannur denied final clearance to a convention centre constructed by investing about Rs. 15 crore and this compelled him to end his life.

This snowballed into a major political controversy in Kerala as there were allegations that the in-fight among CPM leaders in Kannur was the reason for denying permission to the convention centre.

A section of CPM leaders were covertly maintaining from the initials days of Sajan's death that the issue over the convention centre alone was not the reason for the NRI businessman's death. Rumours regarding family issues were also spread allegedly by CPM cadres. CPM's mouthpiece in Kerala also carried some reports in this regard.

Upset over these, Sajan's wife Beena, along with her two children, convened a press conference and said that they would be also compelled to follow Sajan's path if the false campaign against the family in connection with Sajan's death continued.

"We have been coming across such rumours right from the initial days of my husband's tragic death. I won't be able to withstand it anymore and would be compelled to follow by husband's path," said Beena. She also said that she would move legally against CPM's mouthpiece for publishing news targeting her family.

Sajan's daughther said that baseless reports of her statements to the police about disputes in the family, were being spread.

With Sajan's death becoming a major controversy, the Kerala government expedited the steps to grant clearance to the project on rectification of certain minor shortcomings.

Earlier, Beena had alleged that the Anthoor municipality denied permission to the convention centre citing flimsy reasons.

The municipal chairperson P K Shyamala, who is wife of CPM central committee member M V Govindan, had openly said that clearance would not be given to the convention centre.

There were even allegation that Sajan, who was quite close to CPM cadres of the locality, had sought senior party leader P Jayarajan's help in getting clearance for the building. This provoked Shyamala since there were strong differences among the CPM leaders.