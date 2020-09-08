Kerala excise department recommends reopening of bars

The Kerala excise department has recommended to the government to reopen bars in the state by adhering to all Covid-19 safety protocols.

The move comes in the wake of the decision taken by several other states to open bars as part of Unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Centre. State-run liquor outlets, bars as well as beer and wine parlours have been closed since March 24 in view of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"The excise commissioner has submitted a report pointing out that bars are already functioning in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and some other states. The state cabinet will meet and take a final decision by next week," a senior official in the excise department told PTI on Tuesday.

The excise department has suggested seating arrangements only for two persons at each table in the bars. After being shut down for two months, the state government opened liquor outlets across Kerala from May 28. However, only liquor sale as the parcel is allowed at bar counters now.