Kerala extends Covid-19 lockdown till May 30

Kerala has been witnessing a huge spike of cases and deaths during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 21 2021, 19:29 ist
  • updated: May 21 2021, 19:29 ist
The state has been under lockdown since May 8. Credit: iStock Photo

The Kerala government on Friday announced a one-week extension of the state-wide lockdown till May 30 to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state has been under lockdown since May 8 after weekend restrictions and lockdown-like curbs imposed earlier failed to create any desired impact in terms of the daily caseload of the infected persons. On May 16, the lockdown was extended to May 23.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also announced the withdrawal of "triple lockdown" measures being implemented in three districts -- Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur from May 16. However, the "triple lockdown" will be continued in the Malappuram district.

Kerala has been witnessing a huge spike of cases and deaths during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. 

