Kerala family facing threats for 'spreading' Covid-19

With eight persons in Kerala already contracting Covid-19 from a three-member family which allegedly skipped medical screening at the airport by not revealing that they were from Italy, the social media is being flooded with memes and messages accusing the family of spreading the virus, as hundreds of people are kept in surveillance in Pathanamthitta district for having come in contact with the family.

As some of the messages have a threatening tone, the police are maintaining a vigil, as the three-member family, now under isolation in Pathanamthitta government hospital, might be at risk.

Pathanamthitta district police chief K G Simon told DH that the police were trying to trace the source of some of the offensive messages while no complaints were received.

Many alleged on social media that the family skipped the Covid-19 screening in order to enjoy holidays in Kerala, thereby causing a threat to hundreds of people. Audio messages, some even in a female voice, abusing the family using derogatory words and making a call for roughing up the family made the rounds in the social media.

Eight people got infected from the family including the aged parents of one of them, four other close relatives and two neighbours. A private clinic where they visited was even shut.

One of the family members denied the allegation that they deliberately concealed the fact that they came from Italy. However, many including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the family of skipping the screening. Sources said that the government would consider legal action against the family once they come out of the virus infection.

Meanwhile, despite the high alert prevailing in Pathanamthitta district, one person who is under surveillance on Wednesday turned up at the district collectorate, supposedly for a meeting. The collector reportedly sent him back.

The collector said that many people were not cooperating with home quarantine. About 900 persons in the district are under surveillance. The health workers prepared a list of people who were not willing to be under home quarantine and sought the police's help to ensure that they did not move around.

A team of students is assisting the health officials by preparing a GPS-based map of those under surveillance.