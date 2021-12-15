Kerala: Four more test positive for Omicron, tally at 5

Four more persons in Kerala were detected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, taking the total count of Omicron cases in the state to five.
While two of them were contacts of the first patient, one person is a UK returnee and the other a Congo returnee. The first patient had also returned from the UK.
Health Minister Veena George said that the contacts of the fresh cases were also alerted and being isolated.
A total of 4,006 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases to 35,234.
