Kerala Governor extends Onam greetings

Kerala Governor extends Onam greetings

Keralites across the world on Saturday will celebrate the Onam, a festival connected with the return of Asura (demon) King Mahabali

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 20 2021, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 16:56 ist
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday extended his "heartiest Onam greetings" to the people of the state and other Keralites all over the world.

"I convey my heartiest Onam greetings to the people of the state and other Keralites all over the world," the Governor tweeted. Khan, in a series of tweets said the celebration of Onam rekindles the splendid legacy of a life of equality, oneness and prosperity.

"The celebration of Onam rekindles the splendid legacy of a life of equality, oneness and prosperity, filling minds and homes with the celestial joy of festivity. I sincerely wish that the melody, beauty and sparkle of Onam spread across the globe as Kerala's unique message of love, equality and harmony," Khan said.

Keralites across the world on Saturday will celebrate the Onam, a festival connected with the return of Asura (demon) King Mahabali, under whose reign everyone lived in happiness and equality.

According to folklore, envious of his popularity, the Devas (Gods) sought the help of Lord Vishnu to get him banished into the netherworld but before going down, Mahabali secured a boon from Vishnu to visit his subjects every year on 'Thiruvonam' day, which this year falls on August 21.

The demon king's annual visit is celebrated by Keralites, who lay by their front yards with floral carpets, wear new clothes and prepare a sumptuous feast.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Onam
India News
Arif Mohammed Khan

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world

In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world

Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?

Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?

Bloomberg Billionaires Index: Top 6 super rich Indians

Bloomberg Billionaires Index: Top 6 super rich Indians

Do I need a booster if I got the J&J Covid vaccine?

Do I need a booster if I got the J&J Covid vaccine?

Robots are giving a futuristic spin to dining in Japan

Robots are giving a futuristic spin to dining in Japan

This robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion

This robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion

Bengaluru-based cartoon institute set for grand show

Bengaluru-based cartoon institute set for grand show

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!

DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!

 