Kerala Governor issues notice to 2 more VCs over flouting norms

Earlier the governor, who is also the chancellor of universities, had served notices to nine vice-chancellors after they defied his directive to resign by Monday

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 26 2022, 05:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 05:27 ist
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan issued show-cause notices to the vice-chancellors of two more universities on Tuesday in a bid to dismiss them.

Sreenarayanaguru Open University vice-chancellor P M Mubarak Pasha and Digital University of Kerala vice-chancellor Saji Gopinath were served notices citing flouting of UGC’s selection norms in their appointment.

Earlier the governor, who is also the chancellor of universities, had served notices to nine vice-chancellors after they defied his directive to resign by Monday.

Court order

A recent order of the Supreme Court setting aside the selection of A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University’s vice-chancellor M S Rajasree was cited as the reason by the governor seeking the removal of VCs of all universities in the state appointed similarly.

The Kerala High Court on Monday held a special sitting and maintained that the vice-chancellors could continue till the governor takes a final decision on the matter.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the ruling Left Democratic Front continued their attack against the governor.

While Vijayan strongly flayed the governor at a public function, the Left Front organised a demonstration against the governor accusing him of trying to implement Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s agenda.

