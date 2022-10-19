Kerala Governor issues order removing 15 senate members

In an unusual move, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has issued orders removing 15 members nominated to the Kerala University senate.
The Governor, who is also the chancellor of the university, took a decision in this regard and conveyed it to the university on Saturday, but the university did not enforce it. Hence the Raj Bhavan itself issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday.
The Governor's unusual action, which is the sequel to the Governor-government rift in Kerala, came a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flayed the decision to remove senate members.
Senate's reluctance to nominate a representative to the vice-chancellor selection panel as instructed by the Governor had provoked him to withdraw members nominated by him. The senate members had decided to move court against it.
