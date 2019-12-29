Kerala Governor seeks report in protest against him

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is learnt to have expressed strong resentment over the protest against him on Saturday, while there were allegations that there was a serious breach of security and protocol violation.

Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose called on the governor on Sunday, reportedly after being summoned.

The governor is learnt to have expressed his concern over the incident. He also sought a report from the police regarding the actions taken on the incident.

Meanwhile, the BJP demanded a police case against historian Irfan Habib who allegedly heckled the governor during Indian History Congress inauguration.

BJP state general secretary K Surendran said that case for attempt to murder should be initiated against Irfan and others who staged protest.

While the Kannur University authorities maintained that there was serious breach of protocol at Indian History Congress, Irfan alleged that it was the governor who diverted the topic at the inaugural session and there was no breach of protocol from the side of the organisers.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday condemned the protest against the governor and also warned of stringent action.

Meanwhile, Kerala CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan flayed that the present act of Arif Mohammed Khan was unbecoming of a governor and he may quit the post and join active politics.