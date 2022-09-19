Kerala Guv steps up attack on govt with heckling video

Kerala Governor steps up attack on Vijayan government with heckling video

Kerala Governor also released to media CM Pinarayi Vijayan's letters to him on universities' functioning

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 19 2022, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 13:08 ist
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

In an unprecedented move, amidst the ongoing row between the Kerala Governor and the LDF government, Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday shared with the media video clippings of him being allegedly heckled at a Kannur University event in 2019.

Khan, sharing videos of the incident on two widescreens set up at the Raj Bhavan auditorium, said a senior functionary who is now in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) can be seen in the visuals preventing the police from discharging their functions.

"In a state where people are arrested for wearing black shirts, these things happen. The police personnel tried to control the situation and stopped the people from reaching me. A senior functionary, who is in the Chief Minister's Office, can be seen in the video preventing police from discharging their functions," he said.

Kerala Governor also released to media CM Pinarayi Vijayan's letters to him on universities' functioning. 

"It is a shame that state government revenue is primarily based on lottery and alcohol sales," Khan said. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Check out DH's latest videos

DH Radio | B'luru suburban rail: No work in...

Discarded furniture gets new life in this govt school

Westminster Abbey: A millennium entwined with royalty

Oh, my beloved Bengaluru, I cry for thee!

'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel

 