Kerala Governor unhappy over anti-CAA remarks in policy address; Opposition seeks resolution against Governor

The stand-off between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Kerala Government over CAA seems to be heading to a flash point.

While the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front on Saturday gave a notice to the Kerala Assembly Speaker seeking permission for a resolution against the Governor, the Governor was learnt to have expressed objections towards anti-CAA remarks in the left-front government policy address which the Governor is supposed to deliver in the state Assembly on January 29.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, who gave the notice for resolution against the Governor, said that the Centre should call back the Governor. The Governor who openly criticised the resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly and even disagreed with the government's policy address was becoming a burden for the state government.

The Governor later reacted that being the constitutional head of the Government he was bound to alert and crticise the government.

The Governor was learnt to have expressed objections on anti-CAA remarks in the policy addresses citing that the matter was now under court consideration. The state is now curiously awaiting if the Governor, who had been strongly batting for CAA, would read out the anti-CAA remarks in the policy address.

The stand-off between the Governor and the government started with the Governor criticising the resolution passed by the Assembly against CAA and moving SC against the central law.